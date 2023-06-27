Giovanni Vinci Makes Return On Raw, Interferes On Gunther’s Behalf

Giovanni Vinci made his return to TV on this week’s WWE Raw, helping his Imperium brother Gunther pick up a singles win. Vinci has been off TV since June 5th after he was taken out by Matt Riddle, but he came to the ring on crutches during tonight’s show and hit Sami Zayn with them during his match with Gunther to let the Intercontinental Champion get the win.

Matt Riddle, who snapped Vinci’s leg to put him on the shelf, came down to the ring to make the save for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Riddle has a match with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.