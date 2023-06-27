wrestling / News
Giovanni Vinci Makes Return On Raw, Interferes On Gunther’s Behalf
June 26, 2023 | Posted by
Giovanni Vinci made his return to TV on this week’s WWE Raw, helping his Imperium brother Gunther pick up a singles win. Vinci has been off TV since June 5th after he was taken out by Matt Riddle, but he came to the ring on crutches during tonight’s show and hit Sami Zayn with them during his match with Gunther to let the Intercontinental Champion get the win.
Matt Riddle, who snapped Vinci’s leg to put him on the shelf, came down to the ring to make the save for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Riddle has a match with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank.
Gunther wins!!! What an amazing match that was!!! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/vljs6JVJaQ
— David (@_david0_0) June 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Views Of Vince McMahon Changing Entire WWE Shows
- Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR
- Tony Khan Explains Adam Cole’s Absence From Forbidden Door, Why CM Punk Didn’t Do Media Scrum
- Trish Stratus in a Bikini, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos