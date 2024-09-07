Giovanni Vinci Returns On WWE Smackdown, Loses To Apollo Crews

Giovanni Vinci’s return to WWE TV didn’t go the way he planned, as he lost his return bout on this week’s Smackdown. Vinci made his return on Friday’s show and faced Apollo Crews, but was pinned with a roll-up as soon as the bell rang.

Vinci was shocked about his loss as Crews escaped up the ramp. This was Vinci’s first appearance live on WWE TV since he was turned on by Ludwig Kaiser on the April 22nd episode of Raw. He was drafted to Smackdown soon after.