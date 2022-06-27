wrestling / News
Giovanni Vinci Set For Action On This Week’s WWE NXT
Giovanni Vinci will be competing on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Monday that Vinci will face Ikemen Jiro after the two had an interaction on last week’s show. Jiro interrupted a promo by Vinci on last Tuesday’s episode and set up the match.
The full announcement reads:
Ikemen Jiro set to show Giovanni Vinci a lesson in style
Giovanni Vinci claims to have finally brought style to NXT 2.0, but he may have forgotten the king of “style strong,” Ikemen Jiro.
Game recognized game when Jiro interrupted Vinci reveling in his debut win, proclaiming he liked Vinci’s style, but is he truly “style strong”? It will take more than a fresh suit to decide who is the real world-class athlete.
Can Jiro show the newcomer a thing or two about style? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Match Was Changed On Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
- Adam Cole Reportedly Suffered Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Jeff Jarrett On Defeating Monty Brown At TNA Final Resolution 2005, Why He Thinks It Was Right Creative Decision
- Becky Lynch, Eddie Kingston, Naomi & More React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut