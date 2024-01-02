Giovanni Vinci Gives Update Following Match Stoppage On WWE Raw

Giovanni Vinci took to social media to give fans an update after his match was stopped on WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser take on The New Day, a match that was stopped early after Vinci was hit hard with a dropkick to the head coming off the second rope.

Vinci posted to his Twitter account after to write (translated from Italian):

“I’m fine. A thousand thanks.”

Giovanni is concussed most likely, hope he's good #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/6BllUh5x8J — s e t h (@futurafreesky) January 2, 2024