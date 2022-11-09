Gisele Shaw Comments On Her Time In WOW, Hasn’t Watched Revival

In an interview with Fightful, Gisele Shaw commented on her time with WOW – Women of Wrestling and noted she has yet to watch the relaunch. She wrestled as Azteca, which included a mask.

She said: “I’ve always wrestled without a mask and at the time, they needed someone who could do the lucha stuff, not that I was lucha, but they were like, ‘you can do high flying stuff, here’s a mask.’ It was really cool and then the producers were like, ‘Why are you under a mask?’ ‘That’s what they needed.’ ‘Cool, next season, we’re going to take the mask off.’ Really cool experience, loved it, however, it is very hard to wrestle under a mask because your vision is obstructed, and your breathing is affected as well. I love to wrestle without the mask.”

When asked if she’s watched the show since it returned, she added: “I haven’t. I see it on my social media here and there. I want the best for them and every person should be supportive of women’s wrestling and they are trying to do something positive. I wish them the best.“