Gisele Shaw Has Decided To Redefine “Diva”

Speaking recently with Fightful’s Joel Pearl, Gisele Shaw shared her perspective on her industry nickname and her decision to put a positive slant on the word. She also mentioned her sense of inspiration from her predecessors and shared her experiences that led to her current view. You can read a highlight from Shaw and watch the full interview below.

On what “diva” means to her: “A quintessential diva is someone who can do it all. I’ve labeled the acronym, DIVA, is someone who is Determined, Intelligent, Valiant, and Authentic. I really want to have a good meaning to it. A ‘diva’ has bad connotation, in the wrestling industry especially, for me and my background, I grew up watching the Divas and Knockouts, I was really inspired by them and I want to turn that around and have a positive meaning. It was a time, the wrestling was Diva, but it’s just a word. If you have a negative meaning to it, then it’s a negative meaning. If you put a positive meaning to it, which is what I’m trying to do, that’s my message.”