– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Gisele Shaw discussed becoming more comfortable in front of crowds since coming out as transgender. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gisele Shaw on becoming more comfortable in front of crowds: “I think just being so much more comfortable going up there in front of a crowd. I felt like I wasn’t really true to myself, let’s say. I was going out there thinking, oh this is how I’m supposed to perform or this is how — it’s so weird because in my mind, I wasn’t really like 100% present in my matches because I’m thinking in the back of my head, oh my gosh, can they tell? What are they saying? Now that I’ve disclosed and told my story to the world, I don’t really care.”

On focusing on having fun and being herself: