Gisele Shaw Thinks Grizzled Young Veterans Would Be Great For TNA

In an interview with Fightful, Gisele Shaw spoke about the possibility of the Grizzled Young Veterans joining the TNA roster after leaving WWE in October.

She said: “It’s really funny that you say that because by no means am I a scout at all, I just so happened to be photographed with these people in previous years and just being at the right time and right place and then people are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re a scout.’ But, with them, I think that they’re just so amazing. I really love them and also I met them in the UK when I was living there and they’ve just been so kind to me. They’re just great and if they decide to come to IMPACT Wrestling, I think they would be a great addition. They want to wrestle and I feel like with TNA Wrestling next year, we’re making big moves. As a fan, as a wrestler, I would love everyone to hop on. Let’s go on an adventure.”