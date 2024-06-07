wrestling / News
Gisele Shaw Makes In-Ring Return On TNA Impact With Victory
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
Gisele Shaw made her return to the ring on this week’s TNA Impact, picking up a win over Shazza McKenzie. Shaw competed in her first match for the company since No Surrender back in February and came out with the victory as Gail Kim watched.
Kim had appeared in segments on recent episodes convincing Shaw to return to the company after spending time at a healing retreat.
The new confidence @GiseleShaw08 is showing, thanks to @gailkimITSME, is incredible! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/cedWrSxF4s
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
The Quintessential KNOCKOUT is right! Huge win for @GiseleShaw08 on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/1L0CSQ383F
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Contract Negotiations With Dijak
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Allowed At WWE Headquarters, Not Even In The Gym He Designed
- Ted DiBiase Discusses People Calling Wrestling Fake, Backstage Altercations
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Initially Was Hesitant To Be Part Of Who Killed WCW?