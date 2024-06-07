wrestling / News

Gisele Shaw Makes In-Ring Return On TNA Impact With Victory

June 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gisele Shaw TNA Impact 6-6-24 Image Credit: TNA

Gisele Shaw made her return to the ring on this week’s TNA Impact, picking up a win over Shazza McKenzie. Shaw competed in her first match for the company since No Surrender back in February and came out with the victory as Gail Kim watched.

Kim had appeared in segments on recent episodes convincing Shaw to return to the company after spending time at a healing retreat.

