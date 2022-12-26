Gisele Shaw On Her Goals in Impact, Wanting To Inspire People

Gisele Shaw is part of the Knockouts Division in Impact, and she recently discussed her goals in the company. Shaw appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast and talked about her goal of winning a title, along with wanting to inspire the next generation.

“I don’t have a preference, singles or a tag team,” she said of a possible title win (per Fightful). “I’m just super happy that I’m there, at IMPACT Wrestling, and I just want to leave a legacy where I’m inspiring and educating the next generation because I feel like what I’m doing now, I’m representing a community, my country, the Philippines, and Canada, obviously. So I just want to be able to show the younger generation that it’s okay, that you can do it if you just go after your dreams, you you can achieve whatever you want.”

She continued, “I don’t really want to put that pressure on myself. Obviously, I want to be Knockouts World Champion one day, I want to be Knockouts Tag Team Champion one day, but I feel like the universe has a plan for everyone, and I just need to keep focused and keep delivering. When the time comes, then I’ll just celebrate like a champ. [laughs]”

Shaw teamed with Deonna Purrazzo to try and capture the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on last week’s Impact, but the Death Dollz were able to retain the titles.