Gisele Shaw Weighs On Possibility of Tagging With Gail Kim

Gisele Shaw has been working with Gail Kim as of late, and she recently talked about the chances of them teaming up at Slammiversary. Shaw spoke about partnering with Kim upon her return from a three-month hiatus in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In the Weeds, and you can see highlights below:

On if she could end up teaming with Kim: “I feel like the sky is the limit. That really depends on her. Her body, if she’s even still itching to get back in the ring. She does say she has the itch to get back in the ring. That’s up to her. One of my dreams is to partner up with Gail, be in a tag team, or even have a singles match with her. I’m going to put that in the universe and let’s see what happens. In wrestling, never say never.”

On potentially working with Kim at Slammiversary: “It would be the coolest thing ever. The little child inside me would be freaking out so much. I gotta be professional [laughs]. It would be a dream come true. Right now, I’m grateful for her working with me and mentoring me on screen. It’s incredible. I don’t know where the story is going to end up.”