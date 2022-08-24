Gisele Shaw Recalls Her Training At Lance Storm’s School

Gisele Shaw trained at Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy, and she recently discussed the experience. The Impact star spoke with PW Torch’s Zack Heydorn for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On training at Storm’s school: “He’s so amazing. I did watch Lance Storm growing up, so when I first went into the school, I always will remember this, him taking attendance like, ‘Who’s here? Who’s not here?’ I’m just so starstruck like what? This is so cool, this is Lance Storm we’re talking about, you know? I’ll always have respect for him. The first day, I was the only female talent in that class, and he sat down everyone, first day, and he said, ‘Hey, if you ever disrespect her, you will have a problem with me, and we will have a chat.’ I feel like having set that precedent and that expectation really made me feel confident and just comfortable. I feel like that’s so important because as a woman going [into] training and it’s a male dominated industry, it is very intimidating, but it’s nice to have him just be like, ‘Hey, no.'”

On Storm balancing teaching with bumps and psychology: “I think it was definitely evenly paced, but I feel like he focused a lot on the technique and the psychology of it, which I think is important. A lot of people aren’t great wrestlers. You know, [they’re] athletic, but sometimes they don’t have the psychology and you go wait, what? What’s happening? So I feel like that’s really important. He touches a lot about the subject and the technique, too. You could be athletic, [but] if your technique is not that great, it’s just like a, ‘Oh yeah, cool.’ So it’s the minute details that he focuses on and I feel like that’s what’s so special about the Storm Wrestling Academy.”

On what stood out to her most from the school: “I think the one thing that really stood to me the most is because I did this with my match and he questioned me, and he said, ‘Oh, why would you do a head-scissor like that? I go, ‘Oh, well, I wanted to do a head-scissor.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, but do you know if it’s an offensive move or a defensive move?’ I go, ‘No, I didn’t really think about that.’ He’s like, ‘Well, it’s a defensive move, so it’s not offensive. You’re not just gonna run at someone and then do a head-scissor because if someone did that, then why would they pick you up? I would just drop you or I’ll just clothesline you or do whatever. But if it was a defensive move and someone picked you up, let’s say I go a sidewalk slam, then you can counter it,’ I go, oh my god, yeah, that really makes sense. I feel like learning that psychology and the technique right from the get-go really helped me to be a better wrestler and focus on those details that make a difference in matches.”