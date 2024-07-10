wrestling / News
Gisele Shaw Responds To Fan Asking For Her To Face Kelani Jordan
July 10, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Gisele Shaw responded to fan-edited video in which she appears to challenge Kelani Jordan for the NXT North American Championship.
She wrote: “Cool edit, thanks! That would be super cool!!”
Cool edit, thanks! That would be super cool!! Also reposting because I miss @TheTrinity_Fatu and @DeonnaPurrazzo. 💙 https://t.co/6DHw1LZlb2
— ⋆𝕲𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖊 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜⋆ (@GiseleShaw08) July 10, 2024