Gisele Shaw Responds To Fan Asking For Her To Face Kelani Jordan

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gisele Shaw TNA Impact 6-6-24 Image Credit: TNA

In a post on Twitter, Gisele Shaw responded to fan-edited video in which she appears to challenge Kelani Jordan for the NXT North American Championship.

She wrote: “Cool edit, thanks! That would be super cool!!

Gisele Shaw, Joseph Lee

