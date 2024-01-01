wrestling / News

Various News: Gisele Shaw Added To Ultimate X at TNA Hard to Kill, Adam Pearce’s 2024 Announcement, Latest Being the Dark Order

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gisele Shaw TNA Hard to Kill Image Credit: TNA

– TNA has announced that Gisele Shaw is the first entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill.

– Adam Pearce has a very important announcement concerning 2024:

– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is now available online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Pearce, Being The Dark Order, TNA Hard To Kill, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading