wrestling / News
Various News: Gisele Shaw Added To Ultimate X at TNA Hard to Kill, Adam Pearce’s 2024 Announcement, Latest Being the Dark Order
January 1, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA has announced that Gisele Shaw is the first entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill.
BREAKING: "The Quintessential Diva" @GiseleShaw08 is the first entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERswem pic.twitter.com/blkTPpWByN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 1, 2024
– Adam Pearce has a very important announcement concerning 2024:
– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is now available online.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has Sexual Harassment Policy, Can’t Speak To Chris Jericho Rumors
- Ted DiBiase Says Randy Savage Was the Cheapest Wrestler He Ever Travelled With
- Kevin Dunn Reportedly Gives Notice to WWE, Will Be Leaving Company
- Kevin Nash Recalls How Angry Ric Flair Was Over Playing the Black Scorpion