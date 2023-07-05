wrestling / News
Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush Added To Impact Wrestling
July 5, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Gisele Shaw and Courtney Rush for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:
* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush
* Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @GiseleShaw08 w/@TheJaiVidal and @SavannahEvansNV vs @Rushlemania w/@FearHavok!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/8ZXvJBYqlX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Officials Very Happy With Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley Match From Raw
- Tony Khan Wasn’t Surprised by the Fan Reaction to CM Punk in Toronto
- Eric Bischoff On Where AEW Collision Ratings Will Stabilize, AEW Changing Up Their Promos
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His and Sabu’s 2006 Drug Arrest