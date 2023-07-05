wrestling / News

Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush Added To Impact Wrestling

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Gisele Shaw and Courtney Rush for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:

* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush
* Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush

