Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush Added To Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Gisele Shaw and Courtney Rush for this Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:

* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush

* Gisele Shaw vs. Courtney Rush