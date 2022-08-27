Gisele Shaw Says She’s Been Welcomed In the Impact Locker Room, Talks Time in Impact Thus Far

Gisele Shaw has been with Impact for a few months now, and she weighed in on her experience to date in a new interview. Shaw spoke with SEScoops’ Ella Jay for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On her time in Impact thus far: “You know, it has been such a roller coaster ride being in IMPACT. I love being there, but it feels like it’s just been going up and down and stuff. I’ve been through a lot of tag partners, and that’s totally fine. I’m excited to be there, and I don’t really wanna think too too much ahead in the future because I don’t want to be missing out on the now. So I just want to enjoy it. I know that I’m putting my trust in with IMPACT, and we’re just gonna go on this crazy ride together.”

On being welcomed in the locker room: “I mean, pretty much everyone, you know? Everyone’s so friendly, everyone keeps asking me, whenever I go to the UK especially, everyone asks me, ‘What is it like to work in IMPACT? What’s the locker room like?’ I think it’s just incredible, everyone’s so friendly. We’re like a little family. We look out for each other. Everyone watches everyone’s matches and then you get feedback and what can you do better next time. I think it’s just so incredible that people that have been there a very long time can take that time to even watch your matches and to give you critique after, to make you better, I think that’s really important in the locker room. It’s incredible.”

On why 2022 was the right time for her to join Impact: “I just feel like before, there were no opportunities, so I’ve been the kind of person where if there’s no opportunities, I’m going to create opportunities for myself. So that’s why I went to the UK. I did that. I was hoping, I was banking on them loving me and hopefully making me want to stay and keep me there, which they did. At the time, I just wanted to make a name for myself and learn that type of wrestling. When IMPACT first came to me, I just was not ready because I didn’t really feel like I’ve accomplished what I needed to accomplish in the UK at the time. So when I reached the pinnacle in the British scene, I felt like okay, what’s next, You know? It just so happened at the time, IMPACT Wrestling came back again and they go, ‘Are you ready now?’ I said, ‘Let’s go. This is the time.'”