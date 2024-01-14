wrestling / News
Gisele Shaw Wins Ultimate X at TNA Hard to Kill
The second-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match opened up TNA Hard to Kill, with Gisele Shaw getting the win. This gives Shaw a Knockouts title shot whenever she chooses. She won a match that also included Alisha Edwards, Dani Luna, Jody Threat, Tasha Steelz, and Xia Brookside.
