Gisele Shaw Wins Ultimate X at TNA Hard to Kill

The second-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match opened up TNA Hard to Kill, with Gisele Shaw getting the win. This gives Shaw a Knockouts title shot whenever she chooses. She won a match that also included Alisha Edwards, Dani Luna, Jody Threat, Tasha Steelz, and Xia Brookside.

.@XiaBrookside makes her TNA debut as we kick off #HardToKill with The Knockouts Ultimate X Match! pic.twitter.com/KO7xE4Kbae — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024