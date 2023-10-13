Gisele Shaw Recalls ‘Unfortunate’ Wrestlecon Incident, Says Transphobic Comments Were Rough For Her

Back in April, Gisele Shaw was the victim of transphobic comments from Rick Steiner, who misgendered her and insulted her. Steiner was sent home from the convention and while he was initially invited back for Wrestlecon Detroit, he was pulled after public outcry. In an interview with Cultaholic (via Fightful), Shaw spoke about her experience at the Wrestlecon event, which she called ‘unfortunate’ and ‘rough’ for her.

She said: “It is very unfortunate that that incident happened, especially that they are certain people that I watched growing up and that I looked up to growing up. It’s just unfortunate that it did happen. I don’t know what the motive was, but all I can say is that I’m just so grateful for the people that supported me and have been there for me when I went through that, because that was really rough for me personally. I didn’t want to get out of bed because of what happened, there’s been so many people that have supported me and said, hey, no, you’re not sleeping, you need to get out. Things like that happen unfortunately still. We’ve come so far as a community, but I feel like there’s still so much work to do so all we got to do is keep pushing forward and make sure we support in and out of wrestling.“