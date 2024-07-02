Gisele Show Looking Forward To Showing Her Full Self As ‘Quintessential Knockout’

Gisele Shaw has become “The Quintessential Knockout” since she returned to TNA, and she recently spoke about transitioning into that new persona from being the Quintessential Diva. Shaw recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about taking on a somewhat different persona since she returned back in May.

“Who better to transition than the queen of transition, right?” Shaw said. “I’ve been the Quintessential Diva because I really wanted to change the narrative on the bad connotation around the word Diva. It’s so ‘ugh. Diva. Probably can’t wrestle. It’s all just looks.’ I wanted to be the one to change the narrative on it and show a different side of being a diva. It means you can do it all, you’re not just a pretty face. You’re not just TNA, no pun intended.”

She continued, “Right now, we’re headed in a different direction and being the Quintessential Knockout, I can’t wait to show everyone that side of Gisele Shaw. I don’t think the TNA faithful haven’t seen the full Gisele Shaw that I have provided on the independent scene.”

Shaw has been working with Gail Kim since her return to TNA TV.