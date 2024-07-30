Giulia Announces Her Final Match Date for Marigold

– As noted, Giulia was set to make an announcement during today’s Marigold event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. In a clip from today’s show released by Wrestle Universe, the Marigold star revealed that her upcoming match on August 19 in Korakuen Hall will be her last one in Japan.

Giulia stated in her announcement, “The match on August 19th at Korakuen Hall will be my last in Japan. I’m going to challenge the world of professional wrestling!” As previously reported, she’s expected to join the WWE NXT roster once she finishes her commitments with Marigold.

You can view a clip of Giulia’s announcement below.