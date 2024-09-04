wrestling / News

Giulia Takes Out Chelsea Green On WWE NXT, Issues Challenge To Roxanne Perez

September 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Giulia Roxanne Perez WWE NXT 9-3-24 Image Credit: WWE

Giulia made her WWE NXT TV debut, taking out a returning Chelsea Green and challenging Roxanne Perez for the brand’s CW debut. Tuesday’s show saw Perez cut a promo in the main event segment where she talked about her win over Jaida Parker at NXT No Mercy and Giulia coming out afterward to steal her shine.

Perez rattled off records she was breaking that were set by the likes of IYO SKY and Asuka, and said that no one could take the NXT Women’s Championship from her. Green then came out to the ring and said that she wanted a shot at Perez’s title. Giulia then came down, took out Green and said to Perez, “Me, You, CW.”

NXT makes its debut on The CW on October 1st.

