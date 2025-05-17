– As previously reported, former NXT Women’s Champion Giulia joined the WWE SmackDown roster on last night’s show. Giulia later commented on the move via social media.

She wrote, “Giulia of SmackDown! Remember the name. SmackDown just got dangerous. #SmackDown” You can view her tweet below.

Giulia is now scheduled to face Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair in a Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The show is scheduled for Friday, May 23 at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, GA. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.