Giulia Comments on Upcoming WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Matt Cardona Also Chimes In

As previously reported, Giulia will make her in-ring debut on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT against Chelsea Green. Giulia took to Twitter to comment on the milestone.

She wrote: “My debut in NXT is next Tuesday! I’m ready to fight, anytime, anywhere. @ImChelseaGreen ,be ready! I can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Matt Cardona doesn’t seem that happy about it.

He wrote: “Ah shit. I guess date night is cancelled.”

