Giulia Comments on Upcoming WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Matt Cardona Also Chimes In
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Giulia will make her in-ring debut on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT against Chelsea Green. Giulia took to Twitter to comment on the milestone.
She wrote: “My debut in NXT is next Tuesday! I’m ready to fight, anytime, anywhere. @ImChelseaGreen ,be ready! I can’t wait.”
Meanwhile, Matt Cardona doesn’t seem that happy about it.
He wrote: “Ah shit. I guess date night is cancelled.”
My debut in NXT is next Tuesday!
I'm ready to fight, anytime, anywhere.@ImChelseaGreen ,be ready!
I can't wait🔥#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qYu0uGsn1Y
— GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) September 7, 2024
Ah shit. I guess date night is cancelled. https://t.co/whNE7Xbnj4
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 7, 2024
