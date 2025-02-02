Giulia Comments on Her WWE Royal Rumble Debut

– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia competed in the women’s Rumble match at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event. Giulia entered at No. 25 and was later eliminated by Roxanne Perez. During the match, she also eliminated the former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who made her official debut as a newly signed WWE Superstar. Giulia later commented on her Royal Rumble debut via social media.

She wrote, “I debuted at the Royal Rumble! Crossing the ocean and winning the NXT title—each dream I achieve leads to another. I’ll never forget this day. Thank you for this amazing opportunity‼︎! #WWERoyalRumble #WWENXT”