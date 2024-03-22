Giulia Confirms That She Is Leaving STARDOM

The news that Giulia is leaving STARDOM has been one of wrestling’s worst-kept secrets, but she has confirmed reports in a social media post. Giulia, along with four other talents, will leave STARDOM at the end of the month and are expected to join Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion.

She wrote: “Finally, it is officially released. I’m sorry for getting ahead of myself and confusing everyone. My remaining time in Stardom is almost over, but Pro Wrestler Giulia is still going on! Please stay tuned!”