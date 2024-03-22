wrestling / News
Giulia Confirms That She Is Leaving STARDOM
The news that Giulia is leaving STARDOM has been one of wrestling’s worst-kept secrets, but she has confirmed reports in a social media post. Giulia, along with four other talents, will leave STARDOM at the end of the month and are expected to join Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion.
She wrote: “Finally, it is officially released. I’m sorry for getting ahead of myself and confusing everyone. My remaining time in Stardom is almost over, but Pro Wrestler Giulia is still going on! Please stay tuned!”
やっと公式リリースされました。私の話だけ先行してしまって、みんなを混乱させてしまってごめん。スターダムでの残り期間はもう後わずかだけど、プロレスラー・ジュリアはまだまだ続く！
乞う、ご期待！
— ジュリア=Giulia (@giulia0221g) March 22, 2024
