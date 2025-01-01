Giulia, Dakota Kai and Others Reflect on 2024 and the New Year

Several wrestlers have taken to social media to reflect on their 2024 and look ahead to 2025, including Giulia, Dakota Kai and more.

Giulia wrote: “Happy new year‼︎! 2024 was a year full of changes—two moves between promotions, injuries, and relocating to the United States. It was challenging, but every moment made me stronger. I’m thankful for the amazing rivals, new challenges, and everything I’ve learned. Here’s to making 2025 the year of Giulia!”

Kai added: “Ending 2024 with a win and massive goals ahead for the new year. Honestly.. thank you all for having my back, even with all the ups and downs. You truly are my driving force and helping me feel that passion again.”

You can see these and similar posts below:

Thank you for an incredible 2024! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us all. Manifesting success !! Be safe tonight, don’t drink and drive.#NYE2025 pic.twitter.com/VlvaqXsSY4 — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) December 31, 2024

2024… it’s been a year that neither of us could have ever predicted. Somehow we stumbled upon being one of, if not the best tag team in the world right now. And through it all, we’ve legitimately become brothers. Brothers argue. Brothers fight. But brothers always have each… pic.twitter.com/8DQKrMdaNh — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) December 31, 2024