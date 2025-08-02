wrestling / News
Giulia Defends Women’s US Title On WWE Smackdown, Defeats Zelina Vega
August 1, 2025 | Posted by
Guilia made her first defense of the WWE Women’s United States Championship on Smackdown with a win over Zelina Vega. Friday’s show saw Guilia defeat Vega to make her first defense of the title, hitting the Northern Lights Bomb on Vega to get the win.
Giulia’s title reign stands at 36 days, having defeated Vega for the title on the June 27th episode of Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Reflects On Wrestlers Doing ‘High-Level’ Working, Has Questions About Montreal Screwjob
- Matt Hardy Reacts To Eric Bischoff’s Prediction That TNA Will Surpass AEW
- Jim Ross Says Hulk Hogan Wasn’t Fun To Work With, Says Hogan Didn’t Trust Anybody
- CM Punk Says Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley’s Relationship Exposed The Business More Than WWE: Unreal