Giulia Defends Women’s US Title On WWE Smackdown, Defeats Zelina Vega

Guilia made her first defense of the WWE Women’s United States Championship on Smackdown with a win over Zelina Vega. Friday’s show saw Guilia defeat Vega to make her first defense of the title, hitting the Northern Lights Bomb on Vega to get the win.

Giulia’s title reign stands at 36 days, having defeated Vega for the title on the June 27th episode of Smackdown.