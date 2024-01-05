Giulia Announces Donna Del Mondo’s Dissolution At STARDOM Ittenyon Stardom Gate

One of STARDOM’s most dominant factions is no more, as Giulia announced that Donna Del Mondo is disbanding. Fightful reports that Giulia announced at STARDOM Ittenyon Stardom Gate 2024 that the faction would be disbanding, thanking the fans for supporting them and saying “Arrivederci, see you later.” You can see a clip from the moment below.

The stable was founded in 2020 by Giulia, Syuri and Maika. Himeka, Natsupoi, Thekla, Mai Sakurai, and MIRAI have all been members of the group, which had multiple title reigns at the singles, tag team and trios levels.