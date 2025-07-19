In an interview with ABEMA (via NeitroV), Giulia spoke about her hopes to appear on this year’s Summerslam card, which takes place over two nights in New Jersey. The event happens on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

She said: “So far it’s only been one day, right? It shows that WWE is getting bigger and bigger. I feel most deeply that I am in a truly amazing place. I also really want to be in those super big matches. If I don’t do anything for two days, I don’t think I can forgive myself. So I definitely have to get in there. I want to have a title match. Even now, the most important thing to me is being myself. I want to show a special costume or look. Since I came to America, I have many Giulia special moves that I haven’t shown in matches yet. I wish I could show that.”