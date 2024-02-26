Giulia Reportedly Leaving STARDOM At End of March

Giulia’s STARDOM run is officially set to end next month, according to a new report. Tokyo Sports reports that the former Donna Del Mondo member will be leaving the promotion at the end of March once her contract expires. The report notes that Giulia informed STARDOM’s parent company Bushiroad of her decision at the end of last year.

It has been reported that Giulia, a former NJPW Strong Women’s Champion and multiple-time champion in STARDOM, was likely heading to WWE but would be delaying her start there to help Rossy Ogawa launch his new company.