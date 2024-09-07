– WWE announced this morning that international wrestling star, Giulia, will make her NXT in-ring debut on Tuesday, Setpember 10. She will face former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, in a singles match.

During this week’s edition of NXT TV, Giulia interrupted Chelsea Green, who was attempting to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. She took out Chelsea Green and then said to Perez, “Me, You, CW.”

