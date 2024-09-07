wrestling / News
Giulia to Make Her WWE NXT In-Ring Debut on Sept. 10 Against Chelsea Green
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE announced this morning that international wrestling star, Giulia, will make her NXT in-ring debut on Tuesday, Setpember 10. She will face former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, in a singles match.
During this week’s edition of NXT TV, Giulia interrupted Chelsea Green, who was attempting to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. She took out Chelsea Green and then said to Perez, “Me, You, CW.”
You can view the announcement below:
🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨
After their confrontation this past week, Giulia will make her NXT in-ring debut when she takes on @ImChelseaGreen THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/aQaqGkmqtQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2024
