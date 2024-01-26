Giulia No Longer Scheduled For NJPW Windy City Riot

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Giulia is no longer set to appear at NJPW Windy City Riot, which happens in Chicago on April 12. Her contract with STARDOM expires in March and she told Bushiroad that she will leave when that happens.

There had been a plan for her to appear in Chicago and lose the New Japan Strong women’s title there.

She is not planning to go to WWE right away as she will focus her time on studying English.