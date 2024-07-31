Giulia On Her Decision To Join WWE, Plans To ‘Create a Revolution’

Giulia has big plans for her WWE debut, as she noted in a recent interview. The Japanese wrestling star is set to have her last match in Marigold on August 19th, and is believed to be headed to WWE after that. She spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and shared her thoughts on her decision to join WWE.

“I made this decision after worrying about it for a long time, so now I have an unshakable determination,” she said. “I will definitely become big and create a revolution over there in order to do something that no one has done before. I am sure that the audience that was at that venue (of the WWE Japan show) is in Japan.”

She continued, “In order to attract those people, I am now in a place where I need to actually work on more specific issues and make improvements. However, I am still too small to make my opinions known, so I will absorb many things over there, and I will definitely make the world a better place. And I will make Japanese women’s wrestling, which I love, bigger.”

No word as of yet on when she will make her official WWE debut.