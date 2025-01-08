wrestling / News
Giulia Comments On NXT Womens Title Win: ‘This Is Just the Beginning’
January 7, 2025 | Posted by
Giulia took to social media to react to her NXT Women’s Championship win on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. As noted, Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez to capture the title on the New Year’s Evil episode of the show.
Giulia posted to Twitter after the show, writing:
“This championship is just the beginning.
I am the NXT Women’s Champion!
#WWENXT”
