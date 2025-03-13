wrestling / News

Giulia Reacts To Loss to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 3-18-25 Giulia Stephanie Vaquer Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia at NXT Roadblock to become a double champion, holding both the NXT Women’s and Women’s North American titles. In a post on Twitter, Giulia reacted to the loss.

She wrote: “I lost. It’s frustrating, but she deserved the win. Congrats, my friend! I’m not done yet…I’m still burning with determination!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Giulia, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading