Giulia Reacts To Loss to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock
March 13, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia at NXT Roadblock to become a double champion, holding both the NXT Women’s and Women’s North American titles. In a post on Twitter, Giulia reacted to the loss.
She wrote: “I lost. It’s frustrating, but she deserved the win. Congrats, my friend! I’m not done yet…I’m still burning with determination!”
— GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) March 13, 2025
