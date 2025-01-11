Giulia Receives New Side Plates for WWE NXT Women’s Title

– Giulia finally captured the WWE NXT Women’s Championship earlier this week at NXT New Year’s Evil. WWE released a new video showing Giulia getting her new custom sideplates installed on her title belt, which you can view below.

Giulia said in the video, “This is why I came to America. Thank you for supporting me and arriverdverci.” She defeated Roxanne Perez, ending her nearly one-year title reign to win the belt.