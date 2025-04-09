wrestling / News
Giulia Returns On WWE NXT, Attacks Stephanie Vaquer
Giulia is back on NXT, with the Beautiful Madness attacking Stephanie Vaquer after the opening bout. Tuesday’s show kicked off with Jordynne Grace battling Jaida Parker with Vaquer at commentary, having said she would choose her Stand & Deliver opponent after the match.
The match didn’t have a clear victor after Parker got physical with Vaquer, resulting in the ref calling for the bell. Grace and Parker brawled with Vaquer after the match until Giulia made her return. She cleared the ring of Grace and Parker and then headbutted Vaquer before laying her out with a Northern Lights Bomb.
Giulia hasn’t been seen on NXT TV since she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Vaquer at NXT Roadblock.
https://x.com/WWE/status/1909758919515267338
https://x.com/WWE/status/1909761217566028012
https://x.com/WWE/status/1909762334274265224
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WrestleMania’s Lack Of Buzz, WWE’s Changes Post-Vince McMahon
- Heath Slater Recalls John Cena Snapping Over Live Event Incident That Undercut Nexus
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return