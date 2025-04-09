Giulia Returns On WWE NXT, Attacks Stephanie Vaquer

Giulia is back on NXT, with the Beautiful Madness attacking Stephanie Vaquer after the opening bout. Tuesday’s show kicked off with Jordynne Grace battling Jaida Parker with Vaquer at commentary, having said she would choose her Stand & Deliver opponent after the match.

The match didn’t have a clear victor after Parker got physical with Vaquer, resulting in the ref calling for the bell. Grace and Parker brawled with Vaquer after the match until Giulia made her return. She cleared the ring of Grace and Parker and then headbutted Vaquer before laying her out with a Northern Lights Bomb.

Giulia hasn’t been seen on NXT TV since she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Vaquer at NXT Roadblock.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1909758919515267338

https://x.com/WWE/status/1909761217566028012

https://x.com/WWE/status/1909762334274265224