Giulia Has Rhea Ripley, Asuka & More On List Of Wanted WWE Opponents

Giulia has a number of potential opponents in WWE, and she named Rhea Ripley and more in a new interview. The NXT star appeared on Busted Open After Dark and during her conversation with Bully Ray, she was asked who on the main roster she would want to face off with.

“I want to fight Rhea Ripley, Kairi [Sane], IYO SKY, Asuka,” Giulia said (per Wrestling Inc). “I want to wrestle the Japanese girls and Rhea Ripley. I love Rhea Ripley, big fan.”

Giulia made her NXT debut earlier this fall and is set to be compete in a qualifier for the Iron Survivor Challenge on next week’s WWE NXT against Kelani Jordan.