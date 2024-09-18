Giulia Says Roxanne Perez Is Scared Of Her, Shouldn’t Pretend Otherwise

Giulia knows that Roxanne Perez is feeling some trepidation ahead of their match at NXT’s debut on The CW. Giulia is set to battle Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship on the October 1st show in Chicago, and last night she told Perez that the “countdown was on” until the end of her title reign.

Giulia posted to Twitter late last night to take a shot at Perez, writing:

“I know how you feel Don’t pretend not to be scared #WWENXT”

Perez has been NXT Women’s Champion for 165 days in her current title reign.