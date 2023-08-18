wrestling / News
Giulia, SANADA & More Set For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed
August 18, 2023
NJPW has announced the first talent for October’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed in October including Giulia, SANADA, and more. The company announced on Thursday that the two will appear at the Las Vegas show along with Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Eddie Kingston, Tama Tonga and stars from CMLL.
The show takes place on October 28th and tickets are available here.
OCTOBER 28!#njfsu in @samstownlv!
🎲SANADA
🎲Tetsuya Naito
🎲Hiroshi Tanahashi
🎲Eddie Kingston
🎲Giulia
🎲Tama Tonga
AND
🎲The super estrella of @cmll_oficial!
🎲TICKETS ON SALE NOW🎲https://t.co/OA5YU6Gkts pic.twitter.com/gmL9lghlg2
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 17, 2023