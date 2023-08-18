wrestling / News

Giulia, SANADA & More Set For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

August 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the first talent for October’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed in October including Giulia, SANADA, and more. The company announced on Thursday that the two will appear at the Las Vegas show along with Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Eddie Kingston, Tama Tonga and stars from CMLL.

The show takes place on October 28th and tickets are available here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading