Giulia Says She Has A Desire To Compete Overseas Amidst WWE Interest Reports

In an interview with BunShun (per HDSubs), Giulia, the reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, spoke about whether she prefers to wrestle in Japan or overseas.

Giulia is set to compete at NJPW Battle in the Valley. She has interested from WWE and NJPW when her deal expires next year. Here are the highlights:

On perks of wrestling in Japan: “Japan is the place to be when it comes to ease of living and life. It’s safe, the prices are somewhat low, there’s delicious food, and the toilets are clean. I think Japan is amazing. Which one is better? I know the good and bad things about overseas countries, and that of Japan too. It’s hard to decide.”

On the impact of the Strong Women’s Title on her: “The STRONG Women’s is the belt that changed me. A belt that will change you. From the beginning, I had a desire to compete overseas, but I thought, “Wouldn’t it be better to raise the profile of women’s pro-wrestling in Japan first?”. Overseas is good too, but I want to do it in Japan. But the world is big, isn’t it? You can have experiences that you cannot get only in Japan. Knowledge too. I learned that by going to America to defend the title. When you’re absorbing new things like now, everything is a learning experience. I want to learn more. I want to level up more. Ultimately, I hope to be able to utilize my overseas experience in order to pass it on to my juniors in women’s pro-wrestling and preserve the history,” she said.