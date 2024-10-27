wrestling / News
Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer Beat Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade at NXT Halloween Havoc, Zaria Appears
Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer were victorious over Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade at NXT Halloween Havoc. The two NXT newcomers defeated the heel best friends on Sunday’s PPV, with Vaquer picking up the pinfall over Perez.
After the match, the lights went out and Zaria’s video played before the lights came back and she was at the top of the arena, to the concern of the women in the ring. You can see highlights from the match below:
