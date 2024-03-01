Giulia Still Looking For Match Against Mercedes Mone

Giulia says she still has Mercedes Mone on her wishlist of matches. The NJPW Strong Women’s Champion recently spoke with Tokyo Sports and said that she has been looking to defend the title against Mone since she won it from Willow Nightingale in July of 2023. She noted that she’s still seeking a bout with Mone, who has been out of action since Giulia won the title.

“I have been thinking ever since I won the belt that I have to put this belt on the line and beat Mone to overturn this saying,” Giulia said. “I can’t tell you right now where I will go from here, but I will continue to defend this belt until I find Mone.”

Mone competed against Nightingale in the match to determine the inaugural champion and was injured in the bout. Giulia is set to be a free agent once her STARDOM contract expires at the end of March, while Mone is reportedly set to debut for AEW next month at Big Business.