Giulia Set To Have Surgery On Her Wrist

As previously reported, Giulia suffered a wrist fracture at Marigold’s debut event last week. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, she revealed that she will have to have surgery to repair the injury tomorrow. Here are highlights:

On suffering the wrist fracture: “That day, my arm bent in the wrong direction, and as a result, I broke it. I was told that having surgery would be the quickest way to recover, and I made the decision because I wanted to be in top condition to play against Saree.”

On having surgery: “Right now I’m not too worried. I’ll be away from home for three nights and four days, so it’s like going on a trip to the countryside. I won’t be able to move around, so I’ll spend my time watching movies for the first time in a while and watching various wrestling videos.”

On her outlook on her situation: “In the afternoon, I felt like I was taken by Saree and Bojira, but in the evening, I learned from that and played a good match from the first match. I want everyone to show me matches that will make me regret it. I’ll come back in good spirits!”