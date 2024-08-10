wrestling / News
Giulia Was Surprised By Fan Reaction at NXT Stand and Deliver
In an interview with Creators (via Fightful), Giulia spoke about being surprised by the fan reaction she received at NXT Stand and Deliver back in April.
She said: “Actually, at that time, I didn’t think they were cheering for me. When I stood up, the whole venue was like, “Whoaaaaaa!”, so I thought, “Maybe some amazing celebrity has come?” Even if I tried to check it on the screen, the big monitor screen in the venue was right above me, so I couldn’t see anything (laughs). Even when someone said, “That was a huge cheer!” I thought, “Was that for me?” When I checked the video later, I had such a goofy look on my face, and I thought, “How embarrassing!” No, on the contrary, I was like, “There’s no way people would cheer for me this much!” The scale is different from Japan, and I was just like, “Did someone come? Dwayne Johnson?” (laughs)“