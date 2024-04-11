Giulia Teases Announcing ‘A Lot of Things’ In The Near Future

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Giulia spoke about her trip to the United States for Wrestlemania and teased announcing ‘a lot of things’ soon. It was previously reported that she has agreed to join WWE and could begin with NXT at any time.

She said: “I’ve talked about a lot of things. It drew a big response, We talked about a lot of things. I can’t tell you what we talked about, but I think I can announce a lot of things in the not-too-distant future. The monitor was right above me and I couldn’t see it, so I didn’t think I was in the picture. There was a huge cheer, so I thought maybe someone big had arrived. Then an acquaintance of mine called me and said, ‘You got a huge cheer!’ I saw the video and realized that the cheers were for me. It was a waste of time. I want to do it all over again.“