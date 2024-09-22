wrestling / News

Giulia, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

September 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT No Mercy 2024 Giulia, Chelsea Green

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list featured Giulia hanging out with CM Punk at WWE NXT, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, B-FAB, Zoey Stark, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

