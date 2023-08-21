wrestling / News
Giulia Says Her Time In the US Isn’t Done, Wants More Challengers
Giulia defended her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2, and she says she’s not done with the US yet. The STARDOM star defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Momo Kohgo to retain her title at Sunday’s show and commented on what’s next after the match.
In her post-match promo backstage, Guilia said:
“Wow, seems like the people of Philadelphia love them some Giulia! This place is great. Seriously, I’ve gotta say, I feel so good. I’m proud of myself. Getting here is a pretty big moment for my career. It’s a big deal. I’m proud of this, getting this experience. I’m not done in the US, and not done with this title either. Who’s next? Who’s next challenger? Anyone, any promotion, I’m down. But the STRONG champ only wants strong challengers.”
'The STRONG champ only wants strong challengers'
After retaining #njpwSTRONG gold at #multiverseunited2, who's next for @giulia0221g?
Get your tickets now for #njfsu in las Vegas October 28!https://t.co/OA5YU6GSj0 pic.twitter.com/lHPR4JtgIZ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 21, 2023
