Giulia Says Transition to NXT Has Been ‘Very Difficult’ But She Likes It

In an interview with Busted Open After Dark (via Fightful), Giulia spoke about transitioning to the WWE NXT brand and the differences between wrestling in American and Japan.

She said: “I’ve very difficult to me, so hard, but I like it. I’m improving at wrestling. In Japan, it’s very different. Here, the TV show (is very important). [In Japan], there is no TV program. The audience is also different. The Japanese audience is quiet. They are respectful and serious. American (fans) are more enjoyable, entertaining, and exciting.”

She added that she enjoys being an entertainer and loves America.