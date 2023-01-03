Giulia Wants a Match With KAIRI Even If It’s Not For The IWGP Women’s Title

Giulia is the World of STARDOM Champion, and she says she wants a match with KAIRI even if the IWGP Women’s Championship isn’t on the line. Giulia spoke with Fightful for a new interview and said that she can’t say if she’s going to chase the new Women’s Championship, but that she absolutely wants a match with KAIRI regardless.

“If it looks like a belt I want to win from my point of view, I may challenge for it,” she said. “I cannot say at this stage. What is the champion KAIRI trying to show us? Since the opponent for her first defense is Tam Nakano, I am looking forward to the match itself. I don’t know yet whether I want that belt or not; I would like to fight KAIRI sometime soon. She has a great aura of having fought in the world’s top brand. I think she has adjusted to Japanese wrestling again, and I respect her. But when she faces Giulia, can she have the same attitude that she had with Kamitani and the young guys? I would like to ask her. Her aura is great, but I don’t intend to lose to her either.”

Giulia defeated Syuri at STARDOM Dream Queendom on December 29th to win the World of STARDOM Championship.